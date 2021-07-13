In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Danny Tan / 13 July 2021 4:36 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai has finally revealed pricing and packaging details for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, the compact pick-up truck that was first revealed in April. The “Sport Adventure Vehicle” made in America for Americans starts from US$23,990 (RM100,513), which the company says is an attractive entry point for target buyers.

Produced in Montgomery, Alabama, the Santa Cruz will hit US showrooms later this month. Production at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) started last month.

The unibody Santa Cruz – a faithful reproduction of the similarly named concept from 2015 – shares the same platform as the current Tucson SUV. It comes with two 2.5 litre engine options, both paired with eight-speed automatics. The standard engine is a direct-injection naturally aspirated one with an estimated 190+ hp and over 245 Nm of torque, paired with a conventional torque converter gearbox.

There’s also a turbo option (estimated 275+ hp, over 420 Nm) with a dual-clutch gearbox and steering shift paddles. Both engines offer HTRAC all-wheel drive. The AWD is a multi-mode system, providing an electronic, variable-torque-split clutch with active torque control between front and rear axles. The Sport setting gives a more agile feel by sending more torque to the rear wheels.

Towing capacity is surprisingly strong for such a small truck – the Turbo AWD can pull 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg), which is a fair bit more than the Ford Maverick with the top 2.0 litre EcoBoost turbo engine and optional 4K Tow Package (1,800 kg), and even more than a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Speaking of the Ford, that’s the Santa Cruz’s also-unibody compact truck rival. The more traditionally-styled Maverick starts with 2.5L hybrid powertrain with total system output of 191 hp/210 Nm. The 2.0L Ecoboost does 250 hp/378 Nm, and AWD is only available with the turbo. The Maverick is priced from just US$19,995 (RM83,834), but the Santa Cruz is likely to be better equipped from the base.

Standard kit includes 18-inch alloys, LED taillamps and cargo area lighting, integrated rear bumper side steps, rear privacy glass, body-colored side mirrors, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, moulded composite bed (as opposed to steel), lockable underfloor bed storage, power-locking tailgate and a remote open tailgate via fob.

Also available across the board are rear 60:40 flip-up lower cushions (versus one-piece), rear occupant alert, driver attention warning, lane keeping/lane following assist, intelligent speed limit warning and leading vehicle departure alert. Of course, being a Hyundai, it comes with “America’s Best Warranty”, which has a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty for the powertrain on top of a five-year/60,000-mile warranty. There’s also three years of free service.

Trim levels for the 2.5L NA (FWD or AWD) are SE, SEL and SEL Activity. The 2.5L Turbo AWD starts from US$35,680 (RM149,570) for the SEL Premium and goes up to US$39,720 (RM166,505) for the range-topping Limited you see here. The 2022 Santa Cruz will hit showrooms this month, ahead of the Maverick’s autumn market launch.

Check out the Ford and tell us which do you prefer. I’m not a truck guy, but I find this damn cool.

