In Local News, Motorsports / By Mick Chan / 13 July 2021 10:07 am

Malaysian racing driver Jazeman Jaafar, along with teammate Sean Gelael from Indonesia have attained a third-place finish at the 2021 European Le Mans Series 4 Hours of Monza endurance race in the LMP2 class with United Kingdom-based Jota Sport on Sunday.

The #82 Oreca 07-Gibson LMP2 car driven by the Southeast Asian duo completed 125 laps, with an elapsed time of four hours, one minute and 31.344 seconds. They were 29.289 seconds behind second-placed #22 Oreca of United Autosports piloted by Tom Gamble, Jonathan Aberdein and Philip Hanson, which were 5.131 seconds behind winners James Allen, Will Stevens and Julien Canal in the #65 Oreca of G-Drive Racing.

The top four LMP2 cars completed 125 laps of the four-hour race on the Italian circuit, with fourth-placed #41 Oreca of Orlen Team WRT featuring former Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica, whose car finished 7.363 seconds behind the Jota Sport entry.

Jazeman Jaafar with teammate Sean Gelael (right)

The LMP3-class victory at Monza went to the #4 Duuqeine M30-D08 of DKR Engineering driven by Laurents Hörr and Mathieu de Barbuat, with an overall finish of 19th place in the race, surviving a clash with a Nielsen Racing Ligier at the first Lesmo curve, causing a full-course yellow.

The LMP3-class winners finished 21 seconds ahead of LMP3 second-place finishers Wayne Boyd, Rob Wheldon and Edouard Cauhaupe of United Autosports in the #2 Ligier JS P320-Nissan. Meanwhile, the third LMP3 position went to Martin Hippe, Ugo de Wilde and Mattia Pasini of Inter Europol Competition.

Production-based GTE-class honours went to Alessandro Pier Guidi, David Perel and Duncan Cameron of the the #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, while Matteo Cressoni, Rino Mastronardi and Miguel Molina of the #80 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE Evo took second in the GTE class, 2.8 seconds behind the class winners.

Completing the GTE podium in third with François Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard and Alessio Rovera at the helm of the #88 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo. The Italian manufacturer took race finishes first through to sixth in the GTE category at the four-hour race in Monza.

Jazeman took on the LMP2 race drive at Monza in addition to his role as development and reserve driver for Jota Sport, in addition to his role as lead mentor for the Malaysian apprentice engineers at the team who have joined as part of the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) Technology Transfer Apprenticeship Programme (TTAP).

Having won races in British F3 International Series, British F3 Euro Series and the Formula Renault 3.5 series, Jazeman has also won with Jota Sport in LMP2 in 2018, as part of an all-Malaysian driver line-up featuring Nabil Jefri and Weiron Tan. The trio contested five races that year, winning the LMP2 category at the 6 Hours of Fuji endurance race.