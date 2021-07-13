In Cars, International News, Jeep / By Gerard Lye / 13 July 2021 4:07 pm / 0 comments

Corning’s Gorilla Glass is commonly found on smartphones, but carmakers are also known for adopting the brand of chemically strengthened glass for its vehicles. For instance, Mercedes-Benz uses Gorilla Glass for its MBUX Hyperscreen, while the Ford GT’s windshield is made from the toughened glass.

Jeep is another brand that uses Gorilla Glass windshields on its vehicles, offering it as an Jeep Performance Parts option for the old Wrangler via the Mopar division. This is targeted at customers who frequent the great outdoors but don’t want to worry about a cracked or chipped windshield.

The American company is now bringing the tougher, replacement windshield to the new Wrangler and Gladiator, which employs the same technology that features an “ultra-thin Gorilla Glass inner ply with a 52% thicker outer ply.”

Aside from providing “superior resistance to chips, cracks and fractures,” the company says the windshield is also particularly lightweight. A two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty comes standard with the option, which retains the same Easter eggs as the regular windshield and can be distinguished by a “gorilla head artwork.”

Pricing starts at USD793 (RM3,325) for the new Wrangler and Gladiator, while for models with a forward camera, it’s between USD820 and USD932 (RM3,438 and RM3,907). For the older Wrangler, it’s a bit cheaper at USD645 (RM2,704).