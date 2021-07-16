In Cars, Fiat, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 16 July 2021 1:17 pm / 0 comments

Abarth has announced the new F595 special edition model to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Formula Italia single seater race car designed by the late Carlo Abarth. There are four variants (two hatchback, two convertible) on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £20,305 (RM118k) to £24,305 (RM141k).

On the outside, the F595 features splashes of Rally Blue highlights on the mirror caps, front splitter and rear bumper trim, and it sits on 17-inch black Formula alloy wheels. At the back, you’ll find F595 badges, as well as the new vertically stacked quad-exhaust exits. This is by Record Monza Sovrapposto and features active valves that amplify the exhaust note by the press of a button.

The Rally Blue accents are available only for the following colours – Race White, Campovolo Grey, Track Grey, Scorpion Black, Record Grey and Tarmac Grey. The interior is mostly unchanged from the regular 595, but it does feature a new matte black dashboard panel, a black infotainment display surround for the seven-inch touchscreen unit and leather-wrapped Abarth sports seats.

Since 2014, Italian and German Formula 4 cars have used the 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engines from the Abarth 500. It is one of six engines homologated for use in the Formula 4 series, by the way.

In the F595, the Euro 6D-compliant mill develops 165 PS and 230 Nm of torque, the latter peaking from 2,250 rpm. A five-speed manual transmission helps propel it from standstill to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds, while the optional five-speed automated manual with shift paddles takes 7.4 seconds. Top speed for this small city car is 217 km/h.

Other unique additions include Koni rear shock absorbers with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) technology, which is said to improve handling and stability. A ‘Scorpion’ or sports mode provides a slightly more aggressive steering, engine and transmission mapping, whereas braking is provided by ventilated rotors (284 mm front, 240 mm rear).