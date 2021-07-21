In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 July 2021 10:41 am / 0 comments

Only 100 units of the 2021 KTM RC 8C, developed with German motorcycle race wizards Kramer, will be made available worldwide. Preorders for this lightweight racetrack only prototype will be opened July 22 with no mention of pricing.

Power for the limited edition RC 8C comes from KTM’s 899 cc LC8c parallel-twin with DOHC and four-valves per cylinder. While 128 hp and 101 Nm of torque might not sound like a lot to rider used to 200 hp superbikes, the RC 8C only weighs 140 kg, giving a close to 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.

Carried in a custom, hand-built 25CrMo4 steel tubular frame, the RC 8C is, as KTM says, “close to a Factory race bike as possible – without the drawbacks of needing a specialist race team to maintain it.” Drawing on KTM’s MotoGP experience with the KTM RC16, the RC 8C has MotoGP look-alike bodywork made from kevlar reinforced GRP, complete with racing wings on the front cowl.

Premium WP suspension components are installed, the front end supported by WP Apex Pro 7543 upside-down forks, and the rear help up by a WP Apex Pro 7746 monoshock, fully-adjustable with separate high- and low-speed compression and rebound settings. Complementing the race fit out is a pair of lightweight Dymag wheels shod with Pirelli SC1 racing slicks.

The MotoGP derived Brembo 19 RCS Corsa Corta master cylinder controls braking on the front wheel, feeding a pair of Brembo Stylema callipers. Braking feel can be set to one of three modes – “Normal” for a gradual bite point, “Sport” for shorter bite point interval and “Race” for MotoGP levels of brake response.

Featuring an air intake developed specifically for the RC 8C, the airbox has a bifurcated intake and twin air filters, with ram air from the intake channeled to the airbox located in the space where the fuel tank would be in a normal motorcycle. This means the 16-litre fuel tank is now located in the seat unit, itself a self-supporting unit and aiding in centralising the RC8’s centre of mass.

Data is key in motorcycle racing and the RC8 comes equipped with a AIM MXS 1.2 Race 5-inch TFT-LCD display. Freely configurable, the AIM dashboard is paired with AIM RaceStudio software at no extra cost, allowing for the RC8 rider to log engine performance, ECU settings and lap timing live, with the data available for analysis in the pit including parameters such as speed, position on track, lap times and even throttle position, current RPM and gear, acceleration and deceleration.

A wide range of adjustability is built in on the RC 8C, including an adjustable head stick, 2 mm variance in fork offset, adjustable ride height and two-position seat height setting. The footrests are adjustable through a 66 mm range in three positions, while the handlebars have a 30-degree sweep adjustment as well as a height adjustment of 25 mm and width adjustment of 30 mm.

Of the 100 units of the RC 8C available, 25 purchasers can opt for a special Red Bull KTM Factory Racing test team event, where RC 8C can ride with KTM MotoGP test riders Dani Pedrosa and Mill Kallio at the Jerez Circuit in Spain. This will come with the RC 8C race package that includes an extra set of Dymag wheels, extra brake discs, front and rear paddock stands, tire warmers and KTM race carpet.