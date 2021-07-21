In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 July 2021 8:31 am / 0 comments

Expanding its model lineup, Triumph Motorcycles has announced a new range of motocross and enduro motorcycles, intended for competition purposes. This will put Triumph in direct competition with off-road motorcycle juggernaut KTM, which also owns the Swedish Husqvarna and Spanish GasGas brands.

The new range of off-roaders will feed directly into a Triumph factory race programme, competing in both Motocross and Enduro race categories. This is will mean a single-cylinder, lightweight machine, ranging from between 125 cc to 450 cc, depending on category.

Triumph will be drawing on the expertise of American multiple motocross champion Ricky Carmichael, having won 15 Motocross and five Supercross championships as a professional. Spaniard Ivan Cervantes, three-time world champion in EnduroGP and winner of the 2008 International Six Day Enduro will be heading Triumph’s Enduro race team, leveraging his experience as manager of the Spanish Junior Enduro Team.