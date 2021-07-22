In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 July 2021 2:48 pm / 0 comments

New entry into the electric motorcycle (e-bike) arena is China-based Davinci Dynamics with two models, the Davinci DC100 and the DC Classic. Priced at USD 27,500 (RM116,261), the DC100 is scheduled to ship to customers in July 2022, while the limited edition DC Classic of which only 50 units will be made can be purchased for USD 90,000 (RM380,458).

In the vein of full-sized electric motorcycles such as the Zero and Energica, Davinci says the DC100 delivers the electric equivalent of 137 hp, similar to liter-class sports bikes. Using a 17.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack giving an estimated 400 km range, the DC100 is claimed to take 30 minutes to get to a full charge using a Level 3 charger.

What is astounding the the torque number for the DC100 and DC Classic, listed as 850 Nm with two ride modes – Relax and Sports. Starting and operating the Davinci e-bike is with an app on the rider’s smartphone and official training is required to unlock Race mode while top speed is governed to 200 km/h.

For the limited edition DC Classic, delivery is expected to begin in April 2022, with pre-orders being taken on the Davinci website. Performance numbers for the DC Classic are similar to the DC100, with premium quality motorcycle components used in the fit out.

These include Ohlins FGRT 240 forks with Dyneema carbon-fibre fork tubes, Brembo GP4 brake callipers matched to a Brembo RCS master cylinder, Ohlins STX 46 monoshock and a handmade French calfskin seat. The DC Classic utilises a handmade, custom-built composite chassis, with the hud-mounted motor sitting on a single-sided swingarm.



