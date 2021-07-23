In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 23 July 2021 4:57 pm / 0 comments

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore will be partially funding the installation of electric vehicle chargers in non-landed private residences in the country through the Electric Vehicle Common Charger Grant (ECCG), the country’s minister for transport S. Iswaran announced this week.

Launched by the LTA, the ECCG will co-fund installation costs for 2,000 EV chargers at non-landed private residences (NLPRs) as an incentive towards early adoption of EVs.

The government of the city-state announced a target of 60,000 EV charging points to be deployed over the next decade, of which 20,000 will be in private premises including NLPRs and 40,000 in public carparks, it said. This grant is open for application by either EV charging operators or owners of NLPRs, such as management corporations for strata-titled developments.

These will cover three upfront cost components for the installation. These are comprised of the charging equipment, the licensed electrical worker fees, and cabling and installation costs, the grant for the latter capped at SGD$1,000 (RM3,109). The ECCG will cover 50% of the cost components, and subject to an overall cap of SGD$4,000 (RM12,433) per charger.

The ECCG is meant to catalyse the initial deployment of EV chargers in as many NLPRs as possible, said the LTA, and therefore funding for the installation of EV chargers is capped at 1% of residential parking lots at each NLPR. For example, if said non-landed property has 500 parking lots, funding will be for five chargers.

Applications for the EV common charger grant will open on July 29, 2021, and they will be assessed on a first-come, first-served basis, said the LTA. the ECCG will be available until December 31, 2023, or until 2,000 EV chargers have been approved for co-funding, whichever comes first. Interested parties may find more details at the LTA website, and apply via the Singapore government’s Business Grants Portal, said the LTA.