In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 26 July 2021 10:22 am / 2 comments

The current G80 BMW M3 and G82 M4 will apparently receive high-performance versions in the future, according to a future products plan posted on the Bimmerpost forum. These include the new M3 CS that is said to arrive in July 2023, while the M4 CSL’s debut comes earlier in July next year.

Right now, the M3 and M4 is offered with a S58 3.0 litre twin-turbo straight-six, which provides 480 PS (473 hp) and 550 Nm of torque in base form, while the Competition model outputs 510 PS (503 hp) and 650 Nm. A six-speed transmission is available with rear-wheel drive with the 480 PS engine, while an eight-speed automatic is standard on the Competition model, which also gets all-wheel drive as an option.

The upcoming M4 CSL is said to offer 547 PS (540 hp) and comes exclusive with an automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. It also comes with 19- or 20-inch wheels with a choice of sport or track-focused tyres, along with plenty of carbon-fibre components, standard M bucket seats (racing bucket seats are an option) and an Alcantara steering wheel.

As for the M3 CS, power figures were not provided, although it is claimed to also come with an M Steptronic automatic, bucket seats and plenty of carbon-fibre bits. New exclusive M headlamps were also mentioned as standard for the M3 CS, but will be an option for the M4 CSL.

According to the post, both models will have production run from July 2022 to February 2023 for the M4 CSL, and from July 2023 to February 2024 for the M3 CS. This could mean that the upcoming M cars will be offered in limited numbers, just like previous special M models.