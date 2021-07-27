In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 July 2021 4:35 pm / 0 comments

Set for official release in the Japanese domestic market (JDM) come July 30th is the 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R in a Glass Matte Mechanical Grey/Matte Black Metallic No 2 colour option. This new paint scheme with the code CB8 joins the current Suzuki liter-class superbike colours of Triton Blue Metallic/Mystic Silver Metallic (code GUL) and Matte Black Metallic No 2 (code 4TX) with pricing at 1.96 million yen (RM75,325) excluding Japanese consumption tax.

Producing 197 PS at 13,200 rpm and 117 Nm of torque at 10,800 rpm, the GSX-R1000R carries it’s liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder in a diamond frame, with 46 mm throttle bodies fed by twin injectors. Variable length intakes are used on the number 1 and 4 cylinders, with the middle cylinders having fixed length intakes to improve low and medium range torque while producing top-end power at maximum revs along with a smooth power delivery.

More power gains are realised with Suzuki Racing Variable Valve Timing (SR-VVT) that uses steel balls activated by centrifugal force, optimising intake cam timing. On the exhaust side, a servo-controlled butterfly valve balances flow through the interconnected exhaust pipes, optimising exhaust back pressure and improving engine torque.

Three riding modes are available on the GSX-R1000R, called Suzuki Drive Mode Selectro (S-DMS), switchable using the left handlebar pod. This is combined with 10-mode traction control and a six-axis inertial management unit giving 30 possible ride settings.

Other riding aids include low RPM assist that prevents engine stall in first gear and at very low speeds, as well as single-push engine start. For racetrack duty and fast road riding, the GSX-R1000R comes with launch control and two-mode bi-directional quickshifter.