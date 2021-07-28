In Aston Martin, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 July 2021 10:36 am / 2 comments

Malaysian football club Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) announced that it has struck a partnership with Aston Martin Racing Asia. The partnership “further emphasises the Southern Tigers as a leading football brand in Southeast Asia,” the club says. JDT is known as the Johor Southern Tigers.

JDT says that the partnership with the British carmaker’s racing outfit is not only “very valuable monetarily” to the club, “but is also a deep-rooted relationship that is going to develop opportunities for JDT, Johor and Aston Martin Racing in various areas over the coming years”.

The club bills its latest deal as “champions in respective fields teaming up”. JDT are the reigning seven times consecutive Malaysia Super League winners since 2014, while Aston Martin Racing won the LMGTE Pro class at the 2020 Le Mans endurance race.

Interestingly, the statement by Johor said that Aston Martin in UK has agreed to release ‘JDT Edition’ themed cars, where profit from sales will be shared by the football club and the carmaker.

The images accompanying the announcement show JDT players posing with a range of Astons, but don’t confuse them for the planned JDT Edition – the cars seen here are likely to be from the private collection of the Johor royal family, which is known to love their cars. Cars aside, next season’s jersey would look great with Aston onboard!

For now, let’s enjoy the sight of these sexy coupes below. That blue DBS…