In Cars, GAC, International News / By Anthony Lim / 2 August 2021 12:32 pm / 0 comments

Huawei is working together with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) to develop a smart SUV, which is expected in the market by the end of 2023. The two companies officially announced the project last month at an agreement signing to deepen their strategic cooperation, which was formed in 2017.

According to GAC, the as-yet-unnamed vehicle will be a medium- to large-size, pure electric SUV equipped with “futuristic, powerful and efficient” technology as well as Level 4 autonomous driving capability. It will sit on the Chinese automaker’s GEP.30 platform and utilise Huawei’s computing and communication architecture (CCA) as well as a full stack of Huawei’s intelligent vehicle solutions.

The SUV project intensifies the two companies’ collaboration in the field of intelligent connected electric vehicle technology. The electric SUV is the first of a slew of models that GAC and Huawei will produce together, with GAC stating that both companies are aiming to develop eight models and a multiple series of cutting-edge EVs.

Seres Huawei Smart Selection SF5

News reports previously indicated that both companies will invest nearly 800 million yuan (RM522.6 million) into the project. Undoubtedly, the collaboration will speed up both parties’ 2025 targets – GAC is aiming to produce an entirely electrified lineup of vehicles by then, and Huawei has also stated its ambition of having fully autonomous vehicle technology developed and in place by 2025.

The consumer electronics and telecommunications equipment manufacturer has certainly been busy making inroads into the automotive business. In April, it revealed the Seres Huawei Smart Selection SF5, developed in collaboration with California-based company Seres, and in May it was reported that the company was in talks to take a controlling stake of a Chinese automaker’s electric vehicle unit.

Huawei is also said to be providing its expertise on smart car technology to Avatar Technology, a Changan Automobile subsidiary. Despite having said that it was not looking at making cars, Huawei has reportedly made the change in direction towards developing smart electric vehicles following US sanctions that stifled its global smartphone business.

GALLERY: Seres Huawei Smart Selection SF5