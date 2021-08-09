In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 9 August 2021 3:34 pm / 0 comments

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Supra nameplate being launched in Japan, and to celebrate the occasion, Toyota has introduced the new GR Supra 35th Anniversary Edition. Before getting into the details, here’s a brief history lesson.

As many Supra fans will know, the nameplate first appeared on an inline-six-powered version of the Celica liftback in 1978, referred to as the Celica Supra (or Celica XX in Japan) then. This continued into the second generation, but for the third generation, the bonds between the Celica and Supra were cut, with the latter being its own model in 1986.

The GR Supra 35th Anniversary Edition is based on the existing RZ and SZ-R trim levels that are offered in Japan, with 35 units of each being made available. However, customers can’t simply place an order, as they will first need to take part in a raffle for a chance to own one.

The RZ 35th Anniversary Edition doesn’t get any mechanical changes, with its 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six providing 387 PS (382 hp) and 500 Nm of torque. However, it does come with a Matte Storm Grey metallic paint finish, genuine red leather seats as well as a wireless charger.

Meanwhile, the SZ-R 35th Anniversary Edition sports red brake calipers, matte black side mirrors, Alcantara and leather seats, and sport pedals. Customers can also choose from five exterior colours, including Lightning Yellow. Similarly, this one keeps its 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder making 258 PS (255 hp) and 400 Nm.

Regardless of the trim level chosen, both will be equipped with rear-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic transmission and 19-inch forged aluminium wheels painted in matte black, while the interior gets a carbon-fibre trim on the dashboard with the “35th Anniversary” on it.

Price-wise, the RZ 35th Anniversary Edition will cost 7.835 million yen (RM300,375), while the SZ-R 35th Anniversary Edition is 6.535 million yen (RM250,536) – both inclusive of consumption tax. Applications for the raffle are currently ongoing until the end of August, with the results of the lucky draw set to be announced on September 7.