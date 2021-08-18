In Local News / By Danny Tan / 18 August 2021 10:38 am / 0 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has announced that it will be offering up to 70% discounts for saman that is compoundable. This is in conjunction with Malaysia’s 64th independence day celebrations, which has the theme of “Malaysia Prihatin”.

The “Merdeka sales” start from today (August 18) and will go on till September 16, which is Malaysia Day. The compound reductions will be given to summonses issued for offences under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) and the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act (Act 334), including cases that are in the blacklist.

The offer is also extended to summonses that are still active and which compound period is still valid, if payment is made within the offer period. However, note that for blacklisted cases, the offender will have to present himself at a JPJ office for a “redocumentation” process, before payment can be made. This offer is not for cases that have moved to the courts.

The discounts are based on current compound rates in JPJ’s MySikap system. JPJ says that this offer is to reduce the financial burden of the rakyat, which has been affected by the economic issues brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. JPJ summonses can be paid at the department’s offices and branches, UTC outlets, kiosks and online.