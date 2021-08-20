In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 August 2021 12:17 pm / 0 comments

Pricing for the range of big BMW Motorrad GS-series adventure-tourers has been released for Malaysia, with a model lineup comprising of seven models carrying the R1250 boxer-twin engine. Starting off the range is the 2021 BMW Motorrad R1250GS Style Rally, priced at RM119,500.

Complementing the base R1250GS Rally is the BMW Motorrad R1250GS Style Triple Black, tagged at RM120,500 and the commemorative edition R1250GS ’40 Years GS’ with special paint scheme at RM122,500. For the larger fuel tank and taller suspension equipped R1250GS Adventure (GSA), the range begins with the BMW Motorrad R1250GS Adventure (Lowering) at RM130,500.

Moving up BMW Motorrad’s big adventure-tourer range, the base GSA is followed by the R1250GSA Style Rally at RM132,500 and the R1250GSA Style Triple Black, priced at RM133,500. Rounding the catalogue is the R1250GSA ’40 Years GS’ Edition, which lis listed at RM135,500, with all prices being on-the-road without insurance.

The range of BMW Motorrad R1250GS and GSA adventure-tourers is available for viewing at all BMW Motorrad Malaysia dealerships nationwide with every bike coming with a three-year warranty and three-year roadside assistance. BMW Motorrad customers are reminded showroom visitors are required to adhere to safety operating procedures as required by the Malaysian Ministry of Health.

As is customary for the R-series, BMW Motorrad’s legendary boxer-twin powers the GS-series motorcycles, displacing 1,254 cc. Power is rated at 136 hp at 7,750 rpm while a maximum of 143 Nm of torque comes in at 6,250 rpm, the two-cylinder engine equipped with intake valve variable cam timing and lift.

Technology features strongly in the current crop of GS-series machines, with BMW Motorrad’s Dynamic Traction Control providing six riding modes, including the new ‘Pro’ mode. Rain and Road modes are self-explanatory while Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, Enduro and Enduro Pro give the rider a choice of selecting a more aggressive riding mode and customising it to suit skill level and surface conditions.

Electronic suspension is standard equipment, as is riding conveniences such as cruise control, both 12 Volt power and 5 Volt USB-A charging sockets and connectivity to the rider’s smartphone using the BMW Motorrad Connected app and Keyless Ride. Navigation, media and phone functions are displayed on a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT-LCD combined with the multi-function controller located in the handlebar pod.

