In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 20 August 2021 5:13 pm / 0 comments

Rapid KL has announced the temporary closure of a large number of train stations tomorrow, August 21. The closures are from 9am to 3pm, and is to “maintain public safety”.

A total of 15 LRT stations, eight MRT stations, and all Monorail stations will be closed during the period. All are within or close to the KL city centre.

The LRT Ampang and Sri Petaling Line stations involved are Chan Sow Lin, Hang Tuah, Masjid Jamek, Sultan Ismail, Pudu, Plaza Rakyat, Bandaraya and Cheras. The LRT Kelana Jaya Line stations are Kampung Baru, Masjid Jamek, KL Sentral, Abdullah Hukum, Dang Wangi, Pasar Seni and Bangsar. The Rapid KL concession counter at LRT Pasar Seni will also be closed.

The MRT stations involved are Taman Pertama, Cochrane, Bukit Bintang, Pasar Seni, Maluri, Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), Merdeka and Muzium Negara. All KL Monorail stations will be closed as well. All stations not mentioned here will remain operational.

Sounds like contingency for a planned event. Stay safe everyone.