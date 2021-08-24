In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 24 August 2021 9:59 am / Comments are Disabled

If you’re eyeing an Audi, look no further than the Rimau International Merdeka Promo 2021 to find that choice ride. The event, happening from now until September 16 at Audi Centre Setia Alam, promises plenty of exceptional deals on both new and pre-owned models.

You’ll be able to shop for the ride of your choice without leaving the comfort of your home. You can find out everything about the model you’re interested in remotely via the company’s website or through its social media (Facebook, Instagram) pages. If you need more info, simply submit your details through the registration of interest form or chat with a sales advisor directly via WhatsApp.

In terms of deals, every purchase of a new Audi model currently in stock will come with a selected gift of either a RM1,000 petrol card, an Audi universal traffic recorder (UTR) dashcam or free service & maintenance package. Also, special gifts await customers who book an Audi A4 facelift, Audi Q2 or the upcoming Audi Q5 facelift that have been pre-ordered and are arriving soon in the fourth quarter.

If you’re looking at pre-owned, there are plenty of attractively-priced options on hand. How attractive? Well, customers can look forward to special promotions on pre-registered and demo cars, with discounts of up to RM100,000 in store.

Additionally, customers sending their Audi in for service during the Merdeka promotion will receive a free car sanitisation with SafeAire disinfectant. Follow and like Audi Centre Setia Alam Facebook and Instagram pages to receive more updates.

*Terms and conditions apply.