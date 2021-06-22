In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 22 June 2021 4:11 pm / 0 comments

The Audi Q2 facelift, which surfaced not too long ago in September 2020, is now available in Malaysia. The refreshed compact crossover is sold here in 1.4 TFSI form, priced at RM236,900 on-the-road without insurance.

It’s not exactly a common sight, the Q2, even in the trendiest hoods of Klang Valley, so here’s a recap. A 2016 Geneva Motor Show debutant, the Q2 undercuts the already rather compact Q3 in size to be the baby of Audi’s Q SUV family. More of a slightly raised hatchback than a shrunken Q8, the Q3 sits on the VW Group’s MQB platform, which underpins anything from an Audi TT to the Volkswagen Arteon.

The Q2 made its maiden Malaysian appearance at the inaugural paultan.org PACE show in late 2018, and was launched in March 2019. It was powered by a 1.4 litre turbo-four with 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 3,500 rpm. That TFSI engine is unchanged, but the facelifted model gets an eight-speed Tiptronic torque converter automatic transmission instead of the old seven-speed dual-clutch S tronic.

There’s a new 1.5L TFSI with cylinder-on-demand technology, paired to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed S tronic, but we don’t get it. Not much loss though; while the 1.5L is more efficient, it has the same power and torque figures as the 1.4L, and many might prefer the 8AT over the DCT.

The facelifted Q2 1.4 TFSI comes with Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic turn signals, LED daytime running lights with headlamp washer, LED rear lights with dynamic turn signals, side blades (C-pillar) in body colour and five-arm Y-style 17-inch alloys with 215/55 tyres as standard.

The compact crossover also comes standard with Audi drive select, cruise control, progressive steering, auto lights and wipers, comfort key, auto air con, electric tailgate, leather/leatherette combination upholstery, ambient lighting and an auto-dimming frameless rearview mirror. Also on are Audi virtual cockpit (digital meter panel), Audi smartphone interface, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker 180W sound system.

Click to enlarge spec sheet

There’s a long list of options though. Audi lists a tool kit and jack with space-saving spare wheel (RM1,769), Parking aid Plus with reverse camera (RM9,767), lane departure warning (RM4,247) and 18-inch rims with 215/50 tyres (RM11,324).

For the cabin, there are sports seats (RM5,096), a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system (RM7,573) and a storage and luggage compartment package (12V outlet and USB charging ports for rear seat passengers, RM2,548). Lastly, sports suspension goes for RM3,114.

Fully load up your Audi Q2 with options and the price tag gets close to RM300k. Once again, without the extras, the CBU import goes for RM236,900 on-the-road without insurance. A five-year unlimited mileage warranty is included. By the way, you can tell that it’s a facelift model from the larger and more aggressive-looking “side intakes” on the bumper, a design that’s repeated at the back to a smaller degree. Here’s the original one.

GALLERY: Audi Q2 facelift