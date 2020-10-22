In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 22 October 2020 6:19 pm / 0 comments

Audi has released more photos of the facelifted Q2, along with slightly more technical data and information on the more potent TDI variant.

First things first, the Q2’s new 1.5 litre four-cylinder TFSI, which produces 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque, can be had with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. The former propels the compact SUV from 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds, while the DCT does it in 8.2 seconds. Both will go on to a top speed of 218 km/h.

The 1.5L TFSI engine also features cylinder on demand technology, which shuts of the second and third cylinders under low engine loads. The combined fuel consumption for the manual variant is rated at 5.4 to 5.1 litres per 100 km (NEDC cycle), while the DCT is slightly more frugal at 5.3 to 5.1 litres per 100 km.

The oil burner version uses a larger 2.0 litre TDI four-cylinder mill, producing 150 PS and 360 Nm of torque. A seven-speed S tronic DCT sends drive to all four wheels (quattro AWD), enabling a century sprint time of 8.2 seconds. Top speed is 210 km/h, and the combined fuel consumption is 4.8 to 4.6 litres per 100 km. In Germany, three variants have a service internal of 30,000 km or two years.

In terms of design changes, the Q2 facelift gets a revised Singleframe grille and full LED headlights with sequential LED turn signals, LED tail lights (sequential indicators are optional here), new paint colours including the Arrow Grey you see here, new wheel designs, and a slightly revised rear end.

Moving inside, it still gets the fully digital 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit, while the centre display measures 8.3 inches diagonally. This is paired with the optional 705-watt, 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, which Audi says is unique in the premium subcompact SUV segment.

New bits include the air vents and gear selector, as well as Dinamica microfibre upholstery with up to eight colour packages. Boot size remains unchanged at 405 litres, and it can be expanded to 1,050 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Safety-wise, the Q2 is pretty well kitted. It gets Audi pre sense front and lane departure warning as standard, but customers can supplement this with other packages which include features such as side assist, rear cross-traffic assist, Audi pre sense rear system, adaptive cruise assist, and lane centring assist. There’s also traffic sign/speed recognition system available.