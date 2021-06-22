In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 22 June 2021 3:34 pm / 0 comments

The fifth-generation B9 Audi A4 received its second facelift in 2019, and that model is now available for purchase in Malaysia. The refreshed sedan is being offered in a sole variant – advanced 2.0 TFSI quattro – that is priced at RM358,900 on-the-road without insurance, but with the sales tax exemption factored in. The sum also includes a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

Key styling changes that come with the facelift include a lower and wider “singleframe” grille, while a new slip vent is seen between the bonnet and bumper. The latter is a cue we’ve seen before on the latest A1, along with vertical light signatures for the redesigned headlamps and taillights.

Elsewhere, the A4 also sports an entirely new body in white, which is identified by character lines that place greater emphasis on the car’s wheel arches. Unlike its predecessor, there is no longer a single character line that no longer stretches across the car’s sides, plus the door handles now have their own line running through them.

Standard exterior features include all-around LED lighting, 18-inch 10-spoke dynamic style alloy wheels in Graphite Grey, 245/40 profile tyres and the advanced trim line package. The last item adds silver trim to the grille, front fog lamp sections and rear bumper, along with rocker panels in the same finish.

As for the interior, the A4 comes with powered sport seats at the front with a memory function for the driver, while the upholstery is a combination of leather and leatherette in a “mono.pur 550” design. Other items include Silver Aluminium Ellipse trim inserts, leatherette trim elements, three-zone climate control, manual sunshades for the rear door windows, a three-spoke leather steering wheel and an ambient lighting system.

On the infotainment front, there’s Audi’s MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch based on Modular Infotainment System 3 (MIB 3), which sees the omission of click wheel/touchpad on the centre console, so you get another storage cubby in the vacant space instead. The new system is linked to a virtual cockpit Plus digital instrument cluster and includes connected services as well as smartphone interface.

In the safety and assistance department, the A4 comes with six airbags, Isofix child seat anchors for the outer rear seats and front passenger seat, hold assist, parking aid Plus with a 360-degree camera and a cruise control system with speed limiter.

Under the bonnet, there’s a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 249 PS (245 hp) from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 370 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 4,500 rpm. A seven-speed dual-clutch S tronic transmission sends drive to all wheels via a quattro all-wheel drive system, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.8 seconds and top speed of 250 km/h – the claimed combined fuel consumption is 7.1 l/100 km. The car rides on comfort suspension with damper control and comes with the Audi drive select system.

We’ve already had a go in the latest A4 when air travel wasn’t restricted due to the pandemic, and if you want to hear our first impressions, our own Jonathan Lee is on hand to fill you in on the details.

