In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 21 May 2021 5:23 pm / 0 comments

Audi has announced a big 2022 model year update exercise that involves five models, namely the A1, A4, A5, Q7 and Q8. Starting with the A1, the premium hatchback sees its output raised from 200 PS to 207 PS and 320 Nm.

The A1 can also be specced with the “S line competition” pack, which adds platinum grey side mirror caps and Audi rings, a new Ascari Blue paint, Mythos Black roof and side rocker panels, matte black Singleframe grille inserts with gloss black surrounds, as well as darkened LED headlights and LED tail lights. Customers can now opt for new 18-inch wheels, too.

Inside, all S line-equipped models of the A1 get red decorative sitching on the floormats, handbrake handle, gear shifter and steering wheel. This treatment can also be extended to the center armrest and door armrest for a small fee. A black sunroof completes the 2022 MY upgrades. Prices in Germany for the A1 Sportback S line competition starts from 27,470 euros (RM139k).

Next up is the A4 and A5 models. From now on, the pair can be specified with the “S line competition” and “S line competition plus” kit, as well as an additional black package that comes with a black Singleframe grille and new 19-inch cast alloy wheels.

The A4 with the S line competition plus pack includes LED headlights, interior ambient lighting, black side mirrors and illuminated entry sills with aluminium inlays as standard. All variants with outputs of above 150 kW (204 PS) will feature red brake calipers as standard, too.

On the subject of colours, the A4 can be had in Terra Grey, Quantum Grey, Daytona Grey, Tango Red, Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Turbo Blue and Mythos Black. The roof can be finished in Brilliant Black for those who want a two-tone look, while the Ibis White solid paint can be had with black side mirrors.

Moving over to the A5, the S line competition kit entails 20-inch wheels and additional black trims such as the spoiler and radiator grille. The S line competition plus package, on the other hand, adds matrix LED headlights, black side mirrors, red brake calipers (also for models with 150 kW and above), and ambient lighting package.

Exterior paint options are the same as the A4, but adds Distrikt Green. Both updated models are already on sale in Germany, with first deliveries set to begin in July. Prices start from 38,250 euros (RM194k) for the A4 S line competition and 45,400 euros (RM230k) for the A4 S line competition plus. The A5 S line competition, meanwhile, starts at 43,200 euros (RM219k), and the A5 competition plus starts at 49,600 euros (RM251k).

Last but not least, the Q7 and Q8. Both SUVs are available with new S line exterior packages as well, with the Q7 now getting carbon-fibre mirror caps and door inlays as standard (previously a cost option). They ride on 21-inch wheels as standard, but the Q7 can be specced with larger 22-inch units. The Q8 is the only variant to get a choice of 23-inch hoops.

Both the Q7 and Q8 get red brake calipers and LED puddle lights that project the “S” logo, red interior contrast stitching, and carbon-fibre insert on the gear shifter as standard. The pair will go on sale next month, with prices starting from 78,170 euros (RM396k) for the Q7 and 84,500 euros (RM428k) for the Q8.