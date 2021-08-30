In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 August 2021 11:05 am / 3 comments

With many motoring enthusiasts in Malaysia chomping at the bit to get out and enjoy the drive or the ride with like-minded buddies, police advised motoring convoys be put on hold for now. Despite the loosening of lockdown restrictions under the national economic recovery plan (PPN), police do not encourage mass gatherings while Malaysia is still facing the threat of Covid-19.

According to police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) Bukit Aman head Datuk Azisman Alias, public are reminded convoys, mass drives or mass rides are not encouraged, as well as social gatherings during weekends at popular stops during such motoring activities, reports Harian Metro. “This is to ensure movement adheres to standard operating procedures during the Covid-19 pandemic, aside from adhering to road rules and regulations as determined by the National Security Council (MKN) during phase one and two of the PPN,” Azisman said.

Azisman added JSPT are in the planning process of implementing Op Khas Ambang Merdeka 2021 in order to avoid any untoward incidents. “The operation will involve total enforcement in all police contingents and districts as well as Highway Patrol (EMPV) Bukit Aman, beginning August 28 to September 1,” he said.

“On the eve of August 31, Malaysia will be celebrating its 64th Independence Day. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic that has yet to subside and the country still under PPN in phases, there will be no celebrations or parades held either at national or state level,” said Azisman.