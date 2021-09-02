In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 2 September 2021 10:01 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz will be very busy at this year’s IAA Mobility event (otherwise known as the Munich Motor Show), as it has a whole slew of debuts planned. Ahead of a media night set to take place on September 5, the German carmaker has already unveiled the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, but there’s more to come.

One of the other models that will make its global debut will be the EQE, which has been teased ahead of the event. The EQE is the smaller sibling to the EQS in the company’s line-up of EQ-branded electric vehicles, and based on what we can see, it certainly looks the part.

Despite the shadowy teasers, the body shape is clearly reminiscent of the EQS, with a slippery profile that will undoubtedly contribute to a low drag coefficient. Like the statelier model, the EQE also gets the brand’s Digital Light headlamps, but the daytime running light signature is model-specific, appearing as arrows pointed inwards and without a light band in the middle.

As for the rear, the taillights get a distinctive 3D-effect design that is similar to the EQS, which is already known from earlier teasers. Other exterior cues shown include a large Mercedes-Benz grille badge that integrates a camera, surrounded by trim that has mini logos on it.

Moving inside, the EQE once again shares similarities with the EQS, sporting a nearly identical dashboard layout that consists of a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen. The latter is linked to the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system and is accompanied by slim air vents that extend across the dash to the doors. Elsewhere, the steering wheel and positioning of the engine start button are similar to the EQS, as what we’ve seen previously.

Built on the same Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) as the EQS, the EQE will reportedly arrive in two variants, including the EQE 450 with a rear electric motor, as well as the EQE 580 4Matic that packs two electric motors. We’ll only get more details like outputs, range, battery type and performance when IAA Mobility kicks off in under four doors, so stay tuned.