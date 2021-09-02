VinFast has shown its first fully electric vehicle, the VF e34 SUV. This is the first of three EV models to come from the Vietnamese automaker, which has released more details about the electric SUV.
The VF e34 measures 4,300 mm long, 1,793 mm wide and 1,613 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,611 mm and 180 mm of ground clearance, which places it in the ballpark of the B-segment SUV in terms of physical size, and weight is a claimed 1,490 kg. A single electric motor is rated for outputs of 147 hp and 242 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels.
This is fed by a lithium-ion battery pack – earlier noted to have a capacity of 42 kWh – offering the VF e34 a range of 300 km on a full charge, and a claimed 180 km of range from 15 minutes of charging.
Equipment as listed in a Vietnamese brochure indicates that the VF e34 comes with a HEPA filter with PM2.5 filtration, while a 10-inch infotainment unit offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, in addition to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone integration.
In terms of safety equipment, the VF e34 gets ABS, stability control, EBD, traction control, hill start assist and emergency stop signals, with six airbags as standard as well as Isofix child seat anchor points.
The Vinfast VF e34 was launched earlier this year before the second quarter, according to Vinfast, priced at VND690 million (RM123,569) at launch. This is base pricing excluding the battery, for which a monthly subscription fee of VND 1.45 million (RM265) applies for a monthly mileage of 1,400 km, and beyond that, a rate of VND998 (RM0.18) applies.
To encourage take-up of the B-segment electric SUV, the VinGroup “For A Green Future” fund offers a rebate of VND 30 million (RM5,489) to customers who convert from petrol-powered vehicles to the VF e34 through trade-in.
The fully electric VF e34 comes in eight exterior colours – Brahminy White, De Sat Silver, Neptune Grey, Aurora Blue, Deep Ocean (green), Mystique Red, Cormorant Brown and Jet Black. Its interior can be specified in either Granite Black or Sand Beige.
Comments
A local B segment that is 2x the price of Japanese petrol equivalent. All Vietnamese must be super duper rich there.
Wait a minute no they not, then for which locals is this local car for?
Iriz EV. whatta huge shame
Huge shame is for a local brand in selling to only 1% of their rakyat. Ultimate shame that majority of viets cannot afford their local car.
You’ll be surprised. Not sure if you’ve been to Vietnam before, you’ll be seeing lots of Vinfast Lux everywhere on the road. They retail for about RM 220,000 each.
Another fun fact for you. Car prices in Vietnam is relatively higher than Malaysia, say about 30%. A City here would actually cost about 90-100k for the entry variant.
So probably time to get up to speed about the developments of our neighboring countries and hope that Malaysia won’t get left behind.
Which part? I been to Hanoi, HCM, Da Nang, Haiphong, none have these car only Jap cars and a smatter of American Buicks. Only in Lao Cai do I spot a lot more EV but these are Chinese plates.
Japanese petrol equivalent will be part of the past in most countries in five years from now.
Proton pls wake up, u r stil in the dinosaur era.
Proton can do it but who on earth would buy them?
Gg, meanwhile in Malaysia…..krik krik krik
You just pointing at yourself don’t you think?
Proton EV mana?
30years headstart still loose to new upstart.
Wow. Nothing else huh? So how many did Vinfast sold globally compared to Proton in Malaysia just last year?
If 30 years and proton only has 1% marketshare like vinfast that is the ultimate shame.
If proton make EV like that and sold at that price will you buy one?
Funny ev still using conventional handbrake
Vietnam can do better car than bolehland
To your surprise, all three Vinfast car models is currently dominating all car segments in Vietnam market. Especially, Vinfast Fadil top the chart in A segment leaving the Hyundai far behind. The same with Vinfast Lux A2.0 which in fact is not the same segment as Toyota Camry but still leading ahead of Camry. Same with Vinfast Suv.
For the new electric car VF e34, there is currently over 25000 reservations for this model after just few months since the announcement. This model will be delivered early next year due to Covid. VF e35 and VF e36 will be selling in US and Europe next year. Vinfast already sent its prototype to these continent for testing out self driving technologies it developes.
This is an embarrasment to Proton, Vinfast can produce a proper SUV looking car than the Iriz Active. Look at the fender for example, it looks well designed and blends together with the whole body whereas iriz active looks like a slapped on, stick on fender and it look horrid at the back with the abrupt fender joining the tail bumper. This vinfast looks overall proportionate from the whole body to the nose whereas our iriz looks rather odd, compact body plus with a long nose. They should learn how to design proportionate body design from honda, take honda jazz for example.
Bro..kalau Proton design kereta diaorg sama gempak and with the same price (RM123,569), rasa2 nya siapa nak beli???
It is an embarrassment to Vinfast for calling themselves Viet national car but majority of Viets can only see the price tag and eyewater.