2 September 2021

VinFast has shown its first fully electric vehicle, the VF e34 SUV. This is the first of three EV models to come from the Vietnamese automaker, which has released more details about the electric SUV.

The VF e34 measures 4,300 mm long, 1,793 mm wide and 1,613 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,611 mm and 180 mm of ground clearance, which places it in the ballpark of the B-segment SUV in terms of physical size, and weight is a claimed 1,490 kg. A single electric motor is rated for outputs of 147 hp and 242 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels.

This is fed by a lithium-ion battery pack – earlier noted to have a capacity of 42 kWh – offering the VF e34 a range of 300 km on a full charge, and a claimed 180 km of range from 15 minutes of charging.

Equipment as listed in a Vietnamese brochure indicates that the VF e34 comes with a HEPA filter with PM2.5 filtration, while a 10-inch infotainment unit offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, in addition to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone integration.

In terms of safety equipment, the VF e34 gets ABS, stability control, EBD, traction control, hill start assist and emergency stop signals, with six airbags as standard as well as Isofix child seat anchor points.

The Vinfast VF e34 was launched earlier this year before the second quarter, according to Vinfast, priced at VND690 million (RM123,569) at launch. This is base pricing excluding the battery, for which a monthly subscription fee of VND 1.45 million (RM265) applies for a monthly mileage of 1,400 km, and beyond that, a rate of VND998 (RM0.18) applies.

To encourage take-up of the B-segment electric SUV, the VinGroup “For A Green Future” fund offers a rebate of VND 30 million (RM5,489) to customers who convert from petrol-powered vehicles to the VF e34 through trade-in.

The fully electric VF e34 comes in eight exterior colours – Brahminy White, De Sat Silver, Neptune Grey, Aurora Blue, Deep Ocean (green), Mystique Red, Cormorant Brown and Jet Black. Its interior can be specified in either Granite Black or Sand Beige.