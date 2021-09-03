In Local News / By Mick Chan / 3 September 2021 12:20 pm / 0 comments

Sime Darby Motors has partnered with car sharing service Trevo for the Fund Your Drive programme, which provides customers who purchase vehicles from the Sime Darby Auto Selection (SDAS) range with a means of generating income by listing their vehicles on Trevo.

From now until November 18, 2021, the Fund Your Drive programme offers the option to purchase a refurbished vehicle from SDAS, as well as guaranteed resale prices for these vehicles if they are sold back to SDAS within a period of 12 months through the BuyBack option.

The guaranteed income through listing the vehicles on Trevo will cover at least 70% of the vehicles’ monthly loan repayments, and will provide owners with loan instalment support for a period of 12 months, said SDAS.

On top of this, SDAS is offering free vehicle servicing for a period of 12 months for participating Trevo “hosts”, or drivers, in order to get substantial savings on maintenance and ownership,” said Sime Darby Auto Selection managing director Vi Thim Juan.

For example, a Trevo host who owns a 2015 Hyundai Grand Starex may earn approximately RM850 a month if their vehicle is booked by vehicle-sharing customers seven days in a month, while the vehicle remains with the host- the vehicle’s owner – for the remaining 23 days of the month. This supplemental income is estimated to cover nearly the full amount of the vehicle’s loan repayment, according to SDAS.

“During this time of uncertainty for many, those who need to own a vehicle may be thinking twice due to the financial outlay required. Through this programme, owners not only have a variety of vehicles from SDAS to choose from; Trevo also offers them additional means to fund the expenses associated with owning a vehicle,” said Socar Mobility Asia CEO Leon Foong.

Customers interested in this programme can choose from vehicles on the SDAS website marked with the Trevo logo to partake in the Fund Your Drive programme.