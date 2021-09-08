In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 8 September 2021 10:27 am / 1 comment

Toyota has launched the new Corolla Cross Modellista edition in Thailand. The sporty kit is exclusively available for the 1.8 Hybrid Premium and 1.8 Hybrid Premium Safety models, with availability limited to just 250 units. Prices start from 1,130,500 baht (RM144k) to 1,240,500 baht (RM158k).

Accessories that make up the kit include a full bodykit (front lip, side skirts and rear lip) and unique 18-inch multispoke two-tone wheels. These alone add 41,500 baht (RM5,270) on top of the 1.8 Hybrid models, and are only available in Celestite Grey Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Metal Stream Metallic colours.

This is purely a cosmetic exercise, so no changes have been made to the interior and powertrain. In Thailand, customers can choose between a regular all-black cabin or Terra Rossa reddish brown two-tone upholstery, and the hybrids get a powered sunroof as well.

Powering the car is the 2ZR-FXE 1.8 litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine, delivering 98 PS at 5,200 rpm and 142 Nm at 3,600 rpm. It’s paired with an electric motor that develops 72 PS and 163 Nm to provide a total system output of 122 PS, with drive sent to the front wheels through an e-CVT. A 200-volt, 6.5 Ah nickel-metal hydride battery is standard.

For safety features, only the top 1.8 Hybrid Premium Safety gets Toyota Safety Sense, which includes pre-collision safety with AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, auto high beam, and driver attention alert.

Other features include seven airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, blind spot warning, 360-degree surround view camera, and hill start assist.