13 September 2021

The most powerful, street-legal pony car has just been launched in the Philippines. That’s right, the Mustang Shelby GT500 is now available through official channels in the archipelagic country, retailing at a price of PHP7.76 million (RM643k).

It’s powered by a hand-built 5.2 litre supercharged V8 (codename Predator) that produces 760 hp and 847 Nm of torque (0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds), all of which gets sent to the rear wheels through a fast-shifting Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Ford claims that the gearbox is capable of shifting gears smoothly in less than 100 milliseconds.

Unique to the GT500 are the carbon-fibre driveshaft, magnesium shock tower braces, several drive modes including Drag and Track, a line-lock feature and rpm-selectable launch control, the Blue Oval’s latest active chassis technology, and new MagneRide suspension system.

Its suspension geometry has been tweaked, and it also gets a new electronic power steering. The car is sprung by lightweight coil springs, sits on 20-inch wheels wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, plus huge Brembo brake callipers and SHW rotors. Ford claims this setup provides the highest ever lateral acceleration from a Mustang.

Design-wise, its exterior shell has been extensively redesigned, with a double front grille opening to provide 50% more cool airflow versus the Shelby GT350. It features Ford’s most advanced aero components and downforce ever offered on the Mustang, and the car’s design was inspired by a modern fighter jet.

It’s unclear whether the Carbon-Fibre Track Package is offered, but this comes with 20-inch unpainted carbon-fibre wheels, adjustable carbon-fibre GT4 spoiler, and rear seat-delete.

Inside, there’s Recaro racing seats with suede/leather upholstery, flat-bottomed steering wheel wrapped with Alcantara, a rotary gear shift dial, magnesium shift paddles, and special Ford Performance aluminium trimmings. Also on are a 12-inch full-colour LCD instrument cluster and an eight-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen head unit.

Customers in the Philippines have 11 exterior colours to choose from – Antimatter Blue, Carbonised Grey, Grabber Yellow, Oxford White, Shadow Black, Velocity Blue, Race Red, Twister Orange, Iconic Silver, Rapid Red, and Performance Blue.

Ford Philippines boss Michael Breen said: “The new Mustang Shelby GT500 is among Ford’s flagship performance vehicles with a proven race heritage. The new variant exudes unmistakable Mustang Shelby qualities and characteristics in an enhanced modern iteration as seen by its updated design, performance enhancements, and innovative features, giving Mustang enthusiasts something to get excited about.”