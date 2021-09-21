In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 September 2021 2:04 pm / 0 comments

Getting new colour updates is the 2021 Yamaha MT-15 naked sports for Malaysia, with pricing remaining unchanged at a recommended retail of RM11,988, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The new colour schemes on offer are Blue, Black and Grey and every purchase of a Yamaha MT-15 comes with a Yamaha disc lock worth RM100 along with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

Power comes from a 155 cc, variable valve actuation, liquid-cooled single-cylinder producing 19 hp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. A six-speed, slipper and assist equipped gearbox and chain final drive gets engine power to the 17-inch rear wheel.

In front, upside-down forks with gold anodised fork legs hold up the MT-15’s front end with a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. A single hydraulic disc on the front and rear wheels does the braking, while tyre sizes are 110/70 front and 140/70 rear.

10.4-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and weight for the MT-15 is claimed to be 133 kg. A monochrome LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information with LED lighting used for the head and tail lights with styling following Yamaha’s design cues for its “Darkness” series naked bikes.