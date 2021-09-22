In Bikes, Local Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 September 2021 9:46 pm / 0 comments

Coming with a full-colour TFT-LCD screen and just launched in Malaysia is the 2021 Vespa Sprint S 150, priced at RM19,900. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and every Vespa comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

The Sprint S 150 comes in two colour choices for the Malaysia market – Bronzo Antico and Nero Opaco – while being the first ever Vespa Sprint model to come with a 4.3-inch LCD screen. The screen allows connectivity to the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth and allows functions such as answering calls, notifications, navigation by arrow and music player.

Aside from the unique Vespa styling and TFT-LCD screen, the technical specifications of the 2021 Sprint S 150 are the same as the previous year’s model. The Sprint S 150is powered by Vespa’s I-GET single-cylinder engine displacing 154.8 cc with power claimed to be 12.7 hp at 7,750 rpm and 12.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

For suspension, the Sprint S 150 gets single shock absorbers front and rear, the front unit giving 78 mm of travel while the rear end gets 70 mm. Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc clamping a 200 mm disc on the front wheel with single-channel ABS, while the rear wheel gets a mechanical drum brake.

Wheel sizes are 12-inch, front and rear, shod in 110/70 and 120/70 rubber, respectively. Fuel for the Vespa Sprint S 150 is carried in a 7 litre tank while seat height is 790 mm and the wheelbase is 1,340 mm.