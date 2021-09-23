In Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 September 2021 3:33 pm / 0 comments

It has been a decade since the launch of the MV Agusta F3, first as a 675, then as an 800, and the 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR facelifts the Varese firm’s middleweight sportsbike with aerodynamic improvements. This takes the form of a new fairing with spoiler strakes hidden behind fairing side panels, which MV says generates an additional 8 kg of down force.

Other aerodynamic improvements include a taller windshield, new carbon-fibre fairing panels and a new mudguard that improves airflow to the radiator. Cooling efficiency has also been upgraded with a new oil cooler installed that is 5% more efficient than before.

The rear wheel on the F3 RR is approximately 10% lighter, 4.14 kg versus 4.56 kg previously, translating to 7% less moment of inertia when spinning the wheel up. Shifting with the Quick-Shift EAS 3.0 up-and-down quickshifter has been improved with a new sensor and a reinforced clutch hub improves shifting and reduces engine noise.

In the engine room, the 798 cc, inline three-cylinder produces 147 hp at 13,000 rpm and 88 Nm of torque at 10,100 rpm, fed by six fuel injectors that now run a higher 0.5 bar pressure. Riding aids include eight-level traction control and four ride modes.

Suspension is done with Marzocchi upside-down forks, 43 mm diameter and fully-adjustable while the rear end is held up with a Sachs monoshock, also fully-adjustable. Braking is by Brembo with twin Monoblocs on the front wheel clamping 320 mm floating discs and a two-piston Brembo calliper at the back with 220 mm disc.

A 5.5-inch TFT-LCD full-colour panel serves as the instrument panel, with launch control, cruise control and Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone using the MV Agusta MV Ride app. Navigation mirroring from the smartphone is displayed on screen while the app allows for engine adjustment and riding aids setup.

The MV Agusta F3 RR is claimed to weigh 173 kg dry with 16.5-litres of fuel carried in the tank, while seat height is set at 830 mm. There are two colour options available for the F3 RR – Surreal White Gloss/Mamba Red Gloss and Fire Red Matt/Metallic Dark Grey Matt – while an F3 RR Racing kit comprising of an Akrapovic silencer, pillion seat cover, CNC machined tank cap, clutch and brake levers, and silencer cover is available, including an upgraded racing ECU.