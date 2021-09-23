Here’s something interesting. Toyota has filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that describes a system where its car is equipped with cameras that are capable of recording traffic violations. The recordings are then sent to a server, likely to be reviewed by law enforcement before a nice summon is sent to the traffic offender.
Discovered by CarBuzz, the system, which is described as a “traffic violation identification system,” effectively makes the car a mobile traffic camera. Based on the patent document, the system appears to be designed to catch drivers running a red light.
The abstract is pretty lengthy but here’s roughly how the system works. When a car (described as the first vehicle) with the system approaches an intersection with traffic lights, the system detects the colour of the traffic light.
If it’s green, the system will monitor to see if there are any crossing or oncoming vehicles, and if they are running a red light or even speeding. Should a violation be found, the in-car camera will snap a photo and the system will pick up on the car’s details like the licence plate. All this information, including the location of the incident, will then be channelled to a server, and to the authorities, we presume.
For even more information, the system is also described as being able to interact with a second vehicle with the same system (or even existing infrastructure), likely using vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology, so the same incident can be photographed from two different angles. It isn’t mentioned which Toyota model might get this technology, but if it comes to fruition, we’ll have cars that can snitch on one another.
Comments
For a safer world, good move TYT
Racing is for the track, not on the road.
Yes, please. This system would be a hit in Malaysia. Heck, Toyota should transfer this tech to Perodua, given their relationship. I am definitely overthinking this but looking at the extensive langgar lampu merah violation at essentially every junction with traffic lights across Malaysia, one can only dream of a more effective system in curbing this worsening traffic behaviour.
Toyota pls go EV first, still use old tech and recycle engine like Vios.
For sure Toyota sales will drop to ZERO if such a feature are included. See how many people are speeding past red lights like nobody business.
I always wonder.. why traffic lights in town/housing estates in Malaysia are not fitted with camera. It doesn’t have to be the speed detector type /AES quality. Just normal cctv type that can be used to catch randomly red light jumper or used as evidence should accident occur at the junction. It’s proven that Malaysian motorist will always slowdown at AES camera area, even 3km before passing it especially at PLUS highway. We can always follow good example from other countries that have extensive cctv at traffic lights, lamp post or corner of buildings. Of course, the follow-up enforcement must be efficient as well. This will surely reduce the Q & red light jumper when this idiots know they are being watched.
Please make it mandatory for motorcycle.