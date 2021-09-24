In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 September 2021 9:40 am / 0 comments

Shakedown testing for the White Motorcycle Concept (WMC) WMC250EV has been completed ahead of its attempt at the electric-powered motorcycle record at Bolivia’s Salar de Uyuni salt flat in 2022. Ridden by WMC founder and chief executive officer Rob White at Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground in the UK, the WMC250EV has satisfactorily completed a full system test and moves on to the next stage of testing, including high speed runs.

Designed to reach speeds in excess of 400 km/h, the WMC250EV relies on a revolutionary aerodynamic concept where air is channeled through a duct in the middle of the motorcycle, rather than around it. WMC says such a design reduces aerodynamic resistance by up to 70% compared to conventional vehicles.

The WMC250EV is driven by electric motors to both the front and rear wheels, allowing for an increased amount of regenerative braking. For early testing, the WMC250EV uses a low power 60 volt system producing 100 kW but the record attempt machine will feature a full 800 volt system, with WMC saying this its world speed record bike will be two-and-a-half times more powerful.

“We are delighted with the progress made so far with the WMC250EV,” said White. “We were encouraged by the great reception the launch of the bike received in June, and the high level of interest that the project has gained subsequently. This is a completely bespoke motorcycle, so for it to run cleanly straight out of the box is fantastic. We are taking a measured and controlled approach to our testing programme to ensure no stone is left unturned and given the results we have gained to date my confidence is building all the time that we will be successful,” White said.

Based in Northampton, UK, WMC is using the WMC250EV as a technology demonstrator and proof of concept, with the aim of translating designs and technology developed for use in road going vehicles. An announcement to this end will be made in October.