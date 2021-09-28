In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 September 2021 11:12 am / 0 comments

Malaysian Ducati owners with motorcycle warranties ending in the months of August and September 2021 will get an three-month extension. This is to address any potential maintenance issues that may have arisen during the movement control order periods where bikes might have not been ridden in the interim.

The warranty extension will be extended after completion of a complimentary End Of Warranty Inspection, Service and Extension which can be performed at any authorised Ducati Malaysia service centre. Issues identified during this complimentary inspection will be repaired within the scope of the warranty coverage while out of warranty regular service items and consumables will be offered at a 15% discount.

Additionally, Ducati customers with scheduled service appointments for the warranty extension will also enjoy a 35% discount on the purchase of Ducati merchandise and apparel. The Ducati Malaysia warranty extension programme begins from 28 September until 15th October 2021.