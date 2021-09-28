Last week, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) proposed that special conditions be imposed to limit the issuance of driving licences to senior citizens. At the time, Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said that poor health is one of the causes of road accidents, with diseases such as Alzheimer’s and deteriorating eyesight being problems typically faced by the elderly.
It was suggested that elderly drivers be required to undergo an examination by a doctor to determine if they are fit (mentally and physically) to drive, before they are allowed to renew their driving licences. Additionally, it was also recommended that the renewal period for this group be shortened.
While there is some truth to PDRM’s statements, the Malaysian Society of Ophthalmology (MSO) has said that implementing a legislation that revokes driving licences with only age as a factor, prior to stakeholder consultation and proper policies being put in place, would be a premature move.
In a press statement, the society stated that while good vision is an important aspect to being able to drive safely, and that sight can deteriorate with aging, the health-related causes of motor vehicle accidents involving a particular age group are numerous.
It goes on to say that poor vision can also affect those under the age of 60 and that there are many drivers of all age groups who drive with sub-optimal vision due to correctable visual pathology. “The issue here should not be about age, but rather the fitness to drive of the individual and his vehicle’s roadworthiness,” the statement read.
The society also noted that there are other aspects of vision beyond discerning letters and alphabets which can affect driving, including contrast sensitivity and visual field which should be taken into consideration.
“Heavy goods vehicle and public service vehicle drivers especially require more regular medical checks as MSO members have frequently encountered young patients still operating heavy machinery with levels of vision far below the legal limit. In Malaysia, patient confidentiality dictates that the onus is on the patient to report this to the authorities,” the society commented.
Besides the human health factor, the society also highlighted the importance of optimal vehicle and road conditions. “Examples include the mandatory upkeep of vehicles and regulation of digital billboards that are in drivers’ line of sight, many of which are excessively bright. The need for private transportation can also be drastically reduced with the availability of viable alternatives such as disabled-friendly infrastructure and good public transportation with ‘last-mile’ connectivity,” it explained.
“The MSO would like to strongly encourage the public to voluntarily have their health and eyesight checked regularly. It is generally encouraged that children up to the age of 12 and those aged 40 and above have a routine annual eye check with their optometrist or eye specialist,” the statement ended.
What are your thoughts on the matter? Would you be open to the idea of passing a yearly health screening before you are allowed to renew your driving licence? Share your views in the comments below.
Comments
Yes but they conveniently left out that poor eyesight on younger age can be corrected with glasses, for senior citizens it can deteriorate so badly that eyewear have limited help, especially during night driving. My mom is 70 and have less problem driving during daytime but at night she admits to being a danger on the road because of failing eyesight. Night vision is the big concern with these age groups, so unless these eminent ophthalmologists can find a way to correct night blindness, they might as well lobby to restricting senior citizens from driving at night.
how about vehicle worthiness? anybody dare to care? i can see bikers without lamp easily can cilok the traffic at night or the bike sub frame or fork being skew like crab still rides yo!
The former diplomat to United nations Mr.Mabhubani said of one country “Dont be emotional ..”in geopolitics.
Here,back home ,we have been bombarded with a emotional suggestion to target the senior drivers.
Ahsiongkor should provide all the relevant data as to the frequency of erratic driving by warga emas.
Now,currently what we need is a MASSIVE BESAR BESARAN campaign to weed out drunken/dadah drivers.Look at the dadah driver smashing his tipper truck against the yellow Myvi at Jalan Ipoh lately.
When the thief/robber wants to rob you..do they announce?
No need announce… just give the recalcitrant drivers a big surprise.
Enforcements on bad drivers should be done regularly and unannounced.
“…as MSO members have frequently encountered young patients still operating heavy machinery with levels of vision far below the legal limit.”
It’s really concerning to discover that there are many semi-blind people driving heavy trucks around our roads everyday.
when you starts aging, hyperopia, floaters & flashes, gout, leg knee arthritis, hypertension, Alzheimer’s does affect operating machine efficiency particularly driving a motorized vehicle on public road safety concerns