In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 1 October 2021 6:12 pm / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia has announced its “Crazy for Zero Year-End Deals” campaign, which is currently ongoing for the entire month of October 2021. If you’re looking to buy a new Honda model, there are some enticing rebates and deals available to you, which add on top of the savings you’ll already enjoy with the ongoing sales tax exemption.

Starting with the Honda sedans, the base variant of the City, the 1.5L S, is being offered with a rebate of RM2,000, while it’s RM3,000 for the other three variants (1.5L E, V and RS). Moving on to the Civic, the top two 1.5L TC and TC-P comes with a RM2,000 rebate, but it’s RM3,000 for the base 1.8L S.

As for the Accord, it’s RM3,000 for both variants, and Honda Malaysia is throwing in a further “year-end reward” of RM6,000 for the base 1.5L TC and RM4,000 for the top-spec 1.5L TC-P. For the Jazz, there’s a rebate of RM3,000 with a further RM1,000 for a total reward of RM4,000.

Click to enlarge

Moving on to SUVs, the promotion for the CR-V is a RM2,000 rebate, regardless of the chosen variant, while all versions of the BR-V also get a RM3,000 rebate plus a further RM2,000. All HR-V variants also come with a RM3,000 rebate, but the bonus is larger for the 1.5L Hybrid variant at RM2,000, with the regular options (1.8L E, V and RS) getting RM500 instead.

Besides all the cash rebates, the campaign also allows customers to choose one of four additional rewards to complement their purchase, including three months’ worth of free instalments, six months’ worth of free interest, service vouchers and a lower downpayment. Keep in mind that these deals are subject to terms and conditions, so check with your dealer beforehand.