In Local News, Safety / By Anthony Lim / 4 October 2021 2:35 pm / 1 comment

Berjaya Sompo Insurance today launched its Bantuan Car Seat campaign, which will see the company giving out child safety seats to 30 families in need. Jointly organised with theAsianParent Malaysia online family community and child safety seat company Crolla, the campaign aims to raise awareness on the importance of having a child safety seat as well as the correct method of installing them.

The CSR campaign, which runs for three months until December 30, will see eligible families receiving the Crolla Alpha child safety seat worth RM499 each. The European Safety Standards ECE R44/04-approved seat is suitable for children from birth up to 25kg, or seven years old.

Those wanting to apply for a child safety seat must submit their application via the theAsianParentMY app. Along with their details, applicants are required to provide a write-up detailing why they need the child safety seat. Qualifying criteria include a household income of RM4,000 and below, ownership of a car and having at least one child below seven years old.

Berjaya Sompo CEO Tan Sek Kee said the company’s Bantuan Car Seat campaign seeks to make a difference in the lives of those in need. “We are aware that there are people who have suffered a loss of income during this Covid-19 pandemic, and we would like to help ease their burden by providing them with a child safety seat to keep their children safe,” he said.

The initiative kicked off recently with a Facebook Live session hosted by theAsianParentMY, in which Crolla held a demonstration on the correct installation techniques. The session also saw Berjaya Sompo giving away three Ultima V3 Personal Accident policies to those who participated in the child safety seat question-and-answer session. Find out more about the campaign here.