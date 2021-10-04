In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 4 October 2021 10:14 am / 2 comments

Tan Chong Motor Holdings’ aftersales division, was recently named the winner in the 2020 Global Nissan Aftersales Award (GNAA). This is the third win for the company since 2017 as the best achieving Nissan dealer for aftersales services within the Asia Pacific region.

The GNAA is aimed at motivating and improving aftersales operational excellence in order to enhance the customer service experience across the globe. The award is provided to the best performing Nissan dealers based on a set of standards that covers aspects like parts and service performance, customer service and satisfaction and quality of business management.

“We are proud to be recognised as the best amongst Nissan aftersales dealers from across the region, and to win three times since 2017 is a testament to our focused customer approach, dedication in service performance and team work. We will continue to improve and consistently provide our customers with highest service support to improve customer satisfaction,” said Michael Yao Tsu-Wei, head of aftersales at Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis (TCEAS).

“The award sets a new milestone for the company. The teams, especially aftersales, have consistently challenged and go beyond their best efforts to provide excellent services to our customers. I would like to thank the teams for their continuous support and hard work,” added Christopher Tan, sales and marketing director of Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM), which is the official distributor of Nissan vehicles in Malaysia.

Nissan service centres are now operating in usual, except for those within areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO). Customers will need to make a booking beforehand though the DriveOn mobile app, the TCEAS official website, dialing the Nissan customer care hotline (1800 88 3838), or directly contacting their preferred service centre.