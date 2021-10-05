In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 5 October 2021 11:16 am / 1 comment

It was only a matter of time before Tops Racing Arts Kyoto (TRA Kyoto) released a Rocket Bunny body kit for the new Toyota GR 86, and here it is. As with the 86 previously, Kei Miura has done the work to apply his signature touch to the GR 86 to give it even more of a presence.

At the front, there’s a new bumper that sits much lower and features a massive opening to feed air to a front-mounted intercooler. This is accompanied by a rectangular port carved out above the “mouth” that sends air directly into the engine’s intake.

Meanwhile, long canards are sculpted to follow the contours of the bumper corners and are attached to a front splitter. Along the sides, the kit adds on flared fenders that help to widen the car’s body, and they have an angular design that is different from the rounded arches of the stock car.

The fenders get a black strip along the lower edge to make them stand out, with those at the rear also sporting exposed bolts. You’ll also find fender diffusers bolted in place to the low side skirts, which are also marked out in black.

Things are a little more subdued at the rear, as we only find a wide diffuser element being introduced together with a reasonable rear wing mounted on the boot lid that wraps over the sides of the GR 86. Based on the images, the interior has been stripped out and a proper roll cage has been added.