6 October 2021

LG Electronics (LG) has announced that its advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) front camera module is used in the facelifted Mercedes-Benz C-Class, which was first revealed back in February this year. This comes after a 2017 announcement where LG was selected by a “German premium automaker” to supply ADAS camera modules and related software for the company’s next-generation vehicles.

Designed and developed by LG’s vehicle component solutions (VS) division, the camera system acts as the “eye” of the C-Class to support various ADAS functions. These include automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beam and adaptive cruise control.

Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning enable the camera to collect and process various traffic information in real-time to help drivers better respond to road and traffic conditions, including alerting the driver if he or she strays from a lane or gets too close to the vehicle in front.

LG adds that the system is capable of accurately recognising surrounding environments and constantly analyses the vehicle’s position relative to moving and stationary objects, automatically applying the brakes if an imminent collision is detected.

The company’s ADAS front camera has already been awarded the ISO 26262 certification from TÜV Rheinland, one of the world’s leading global testing and certification organisations, with the international automotive standard guaranteeing the functional safety and process of the system.

“LG has been collaborating with Mercedes-Benz AG/Daimler AG for nearly a decade in preparation of the future of mobility and autonomous vehicles,” said Kim Jin-yong, president of LG Electronics’ VS division. “It’s our partnerships with auto industry leaders which enable us to bring our innovations to the vehicle space and help make the world’s roads safer for everyone,” he added.

Aside from Mercedes-Benz, LG’s VS division also has Ford and Cadillac as customers. Meanwhile, its LG Magna e-Powertrain joint venture is responsible for manufacturing electric motors, inverters, onboard chargers and electric drive systems for the electric vehicle market.

LG has been involved in the vehicle camera business for some time, and the company even demonstrated its know-how in Malaysia way back in 2014 with a prototype Proton Iriz equipped with an ADAS camera, which allowed for various active safety features to be implemented.