11 October 2021

Appointed the exclusive distributor for QianJiang (QJ) motorcycles in Malaysia is MForce Bike Holdings. Based in Penang, MForce currently distributes the Benelli and Keeway brands for QJ in Malaysia as well as the QJ Motor house brand.

Moving forward, MForce will be bringing in QJ bikes ranging in displacement from 100 cc to 1,300 cc. Examples of these include the QJMotor QJ600GS-3A four-cylinder naked sports, SRT800 Leoncino with 799 cc twin and the QJRace 250 single-cylinder sportsbike.

According to MForce Operation general manager Asri Ahmad, endurance testing is being conducted on several QJ motorcycles on local roads to determine suitability and reliability for Malaysian road conditions. The new QJ motorcycles are expected to enter the local market in 2022, likely by mid-year.

For sales and support, MForce is planning a network of 247 dealers nationwide in order to service customers of existing MForce brands as well as QJMotor models. Selangor and Johor will have 45 and 36 dealers, respectively, while Perak will have 29 and Kedah, 25.

This is followed by Penang with 23 dealers, Kuala Lumpur and Pahang with 16 dealers each, Sarawak with 13, Negeri Sembilan with 10 and Kedah and Malacca with nine each. Rounding out the total are Sabah with eight dealers, Terengganu with seven and Perlis with one.