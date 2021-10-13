In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 13 October 2021 3:26 pm / 0 comments

Express Rail Link (ERL) has launched the new KLIA Ekspres app and ExpreSmiles loyalty programme for its airport to city rail services. The virtual launch event on Facebook Live was officiated by transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong yesterday.

ERL says that the newly-upgraded KLIA Ekspres app allows customers to explore deals and buy train tickets more easily with features such as “Lowest Fare First” and “Great Value Recommendations”. With the new ExpreSmiles loyalty programme, members can earn points for every successful booking, and the points can be redeemed for discounts on future rides.

During the launch campaign from October 12 to December 15, customers will get double points when they sign up for the ExpreSmiles loyalty programme, and double points for ticket purchases. Bonus points can also be earned when buying group packages and certain discounted fares such as the Family Package and Group Saver. 3,000 ExpreSmiles points is worth RM10.

ERL was a public transport pioneer in cashless transactions when it started accepting Visa contactless payment at the gates in 2010, the first rail service in Asia Pacific to do so. Cashless transactions is now at 55%, and the launch of the app and points programme is sure to increase the figure.

To encourage people to try out the app and the train service, ERL will be having a special “RM1 Joyride” event for the public. It will be held over a November weekend, and the exact dates will be announced later.

By the way, KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit services restarted on September 13 as a combined service at hourly intervals, after being suspended in June due to lack of demand. Keep this option in mind as you’re making that long-awaited journey to the airport.