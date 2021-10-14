In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 October 2021 2:29 pm / 0 comments

Despite a reminder by police just a week ago, some Malaysian cyclists are apparently stubborn, with another trio spotted drafting behind a heavy vehicle on a multi-lane road during the morning rush hour. Twitter user [email protected] posted a short video showing a cycling duo drafting behind a heavy vehicle, with another cyclist alongside on the right.

Before some paultan.org start accusing us of putting up “hate” articles against cyclists, this is above all a road safety issue. Cyclists are the most vulnerable of road users and deliberately ignoring road rules while cycling increases the risk level for the cyclist.

No one is responsible for your safety on the road but yourself and should the worst happen, pointing the finger of blame at others, more especially when you’re a cyclist, serves no purpose because that EPS shell helmet and lycra has minimal to zero intrinsic safety value.