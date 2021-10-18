In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 October 2021 8:46 am / 0 comments

From left: Toprak Razgatlioglu, Scott Redding, Jonathan Rea

After the conclusion of the Motul Argentinian round at Circuito San Juan Villicum, Toprak Razgatlioglu of Pata Yamaha maintains his lead in the World Superbike (WSBK) championship with a 30 point lead over Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jonathan Rea. While technically not in contention for the championship trailing 66 points behind Razgatlio flu, Scott Redding of Aruba.it Ducati threw a spanner in the works by winning Race 2, shaving four points from championship leader.

Razgatlioglu has been having something of a dream season, with his pace and consistency bearing fruit for the Yamaha team while Rea has had his work cut out for him challenging for the top place podium and beating off rivals like Redding. For Kawasaki, Argentina was the perfect occasion to show off its throwback race livery, celebrating 125 years of the firms origins as a shipyard in Tokyo, Japan.

With one race remaining in the WSBK calendar, the inaugural Pirelli Indonesian round on November 19 to 21 at the newly completed Mandalika Street Circuit in Lombok, the title chase is a showdown between six-time WSBK champion Rea and contender Razgatlioglu. The Turk has been stamping his dominance all over the 2021 season, with a Race 1 win in Argentina, coincidentally celebrating his 25th birthday and his 50th podium place.

Meanwhile, Dominique Aegerter of Ten Kate Racing Yamaha clinched the 2021 FIM Supersport World Championship title over the weekend on his Yamaha R6. In his rookie Supersport year, Aegerter fought off Steven Odendaal of of Evan Bros Yamaha to grab his first ever world championship title.