In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Anthony Lim / 19 October 2021 1:56 am / 0 comments

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, has officially revealed the three electric vehicle (EVs) concepts it teased late last week ahead of the company’s technology day.

The trio of Foxtron-built vehicles – essentially made to showcase the firm’s R&D and manufacturing capabilities – consists of the Model C crossover, the Model E sedan and the Model T electric bus. Foxtron is a joint venture between Hon Hai and Taiwanese automaker Yulon Motor, which builds vehicles under the Luxgen brand.

The Model C is a fully-electric SUV with a low 0.27 drag coefficient. Measuring in at 4.64 metres long, with a 2.86 metre-long wheelbase, the vehicle can seat up to seven in a 5+2 configuration. Performance specifications include a 0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds and and operating range of 700 km. According to news reports, the SUV will be marketed under one of Yulon’s brands and is scheduled go on sale domestically sometime in 2023.

The company says the Model C is the first vehicle to be built on its MIH Open Platform, which was announced last October. The EV Kit platform, which features a fully modular architecture that is scalable and easily customisable, will also form the basis of Foxconn’s push in Thailand, where it has announced it will be cooperating with energy group PTT to build EVs.

Meanwhile, the Model E is a luxury flagship sedan targeted at middle and high-end consumers. Jointly developed with Italian design firm Pininfarina, the car is also touted as a business chariot, with a rear seat space that can transform into a dedicated mobile office, with personal mobile devices seamlessly connected to the passenger car, enabling a series of smart applications such as face recognition door opening, smart windows and vehicle and environment interfaces.

As with the Model C, there isn’t much in the way of technical details, but the company says that the Model E’s electric powertrain will offer about 750 hp, enough to get the car from standstill to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds. It will also have a 750 km range, which should address the range anxiety of most electric car users. News reports indicate that the sedan be sold by an unspecified carmaker outside Taiwan in the future.

Finally, the Model T. Positioned as an intelligent transportation solution, the stylish urban bus features a high rigidity body and protection that meets Federal Transit Administration (FTA) regulations and standards. Initial specs for the bus include an endurance range of more than 400 km and a maximum speed of 120 km/h.

The new EVs represent the first tangible – and direct – movement by Foxconn into the automotive realm. Besides the partnership with PTT, it has also inked a deal with Stellantis to form a new joint venture that will focus on the development of infotainment and connected car technology.

The Taiwanese firm has also signed a JV agreement with Geely to provide consulting services in manufacturing processes and information and communication technology, and is set to work with California-based Fisker for Project PEAR, which will result in another jointly produced electric vehicle sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023.