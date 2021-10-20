In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 20 October 2021 10:58 am / 0 comments

Electrical products distributor ACO Group is working with electric vehicle charging specialist, EV Connection for the installation of a fast charger at the ACO Group headquarters in Johor Bahru, it said in a Facebook post.

This charging station will be rated at 180 kW DC and will be one of the fastest-charging outlets in Malaysia, as well as being the first in the southern state, said ACO Group. Owners of electric vehicles in the area will soon be able to drive into the ACO Group headquarters, where the outlet will be able to recharge a car in 30 minutes compared to lower-output AC outlets that require six to 10 hours for a full charge, it said.

According to The Star, the planned DC fast charger installation in Johor comes after the group’s announcement last week that it has proposed to acquire a 10% stake in EV Connection, which is the authorised installer and service provider for electric vehicle charging stations for carmakers including Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Hyundai as well as to oil and gas companies.

The EV charger installer and service provider has installed more than 800 EV chargers, of which it owns and operates 20 chargers throughout Malaysia, as well as having the largest network of DC fast chargers in the country, according to the report.

Through the proposed stake acquisition, ACO Group and EV Connection intend to grow the EV charging network with the construction of more EV charging stations at major highways, office buildings, commercial centres, shopping malls, homes including condominiums and other public locations.

As for its work with oil and gas companies, EV Connection has installed five solar-powered EV charging stations at petrol stations so far, and it plans to grow the tally to 100 stations over the next five years, The Star reported.

“ACO Group is making a foray into the green mobility sector, particularly in EV infrastructure as we believe there is significant potential in this area. In Malaysia, there are not many EVs on the road due to the limited number of charging stations,” ACO Group executive director Sean Tan told StarBiz.