21 October 2021

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia (JLRM) will officially launch the all-new Land Rover Defender today, and if you want to witness the local reveal of the reborn 4×4 icon, tune in to the livestream that is set to take place on Facebook at 11am (link below).

The latest Defender first made its global debut back in September 2019 and represents a significant leap forward for the nameplate. Retro-inspired design aside, the off-roader now rides on an all-aluminium monocoque chassis rather than the old ladder-on-frame construction.

There’s also a good amount of modern technology and luxury features that provide the Defender with a higher level of civility compared to its long-serving predecessor. Among the items highlighted by JLRM include a 3D Surround Camera, ClearSight Ground View, Adaptive Dynamics electronic air suspension and a Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Even with all the fancy add-ons, the Defender stays true to its heritage by remaining capable when dealing with challenging terrain, boasting class-leading ground clearance, breakover, approach and departure angles, along with a wading depth of 900 mm.

As mentioned previously, the Defender will be offered here in 110 five-door form with two engines. The first is the P300 that features a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque. There will also be a P400 MHEV which features an Ingenium 3.0L turbo straight-six with 400 PS and 550 Nm.

The MHEV features a mild hybrid system consisting of a 48-volt electric supercharger, a belt-integrated starter motor and a 48-volt lithium-ion battery to store captured energy. Both engines are mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic with a two-speed transfer case. Further details, including pricing, will be announced during the livestream, so tune in to witness the launch of the new Defender in Malaysia.