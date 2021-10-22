In Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 October 2021 8:38 am / 0 comments

Coming in new colours for next year is the 2022 Wmoto WM110 underbone motorcycle targeted at the budget conscious market in Malaysia and priced at RM3,788, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The new colour schemes are red, blue and black while mechanical specifications remain unchanged.

Power comes from a single-cylinder, air-cooled mill fed by carburettor, producing 7.1 hp at 7,000 rpm and 7.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. As is typical for kapchais in this class, a four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch and chain final drive gets power to the ground.

WMoto claims the four-litre fuel tank contains enough juice to give the WM110 approximately 200 kilometres of range while travelling at an average speed of 80 to 90 km/h at an average fuel consumption figure of 55 km per litre. Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc on the 17-inch front wheel while the 17-inch rear wheel uses a mechanical drum brake.

The front end of the WM110 is suspended with conventional telescopic forks while the back is held up with twin KYB shock absorbers, adjustable for preload. Overall weight of the WM110 is 99 kg while seat height places the rider 760 mm off the ground.

Brought into Malaysia by MForce Bike Holdings, the WM110 joins a stable of WMoto products that have been in the local market since 2018. Every Wmoto product comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty.