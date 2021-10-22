In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 22 October 2021 9:59 am / 0 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) recently conducted “Ops Caliper” at the Jalan Skudai-Pontian interchange in Johor which saw 170 compounds amounting to more than RM50,000 being issued to 131 vehicles, according to a report by The Star.

Johor JPJ director Azmil Zainal Adnan said the one-day operation was to check for technical issues on vehicles being driven on the road. “As the states in the country are relaxing their SOPs under the phases of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), JPJ has taken the initiative to check whether road users are also maintaining vehicle safety,” said Azmil.

“The operation started at about 7.30pm on Wednesday (Oct 20), where we inspected 524 vehicles. Out of these, 131 vehicles were issued with 233 notices, including 170 compound notices for various offences,” he added.

Among the offences identified during the operation are illegal window tint levels, unauthorised vehicle modifications, number plate modifications, HID lights, riding motorcycles without side mirrors, driving without a licence and driving without insurance coverage.

“I hope road users will pay more attention to vehicle maintenance especially when equipping vehicles with accessories,” he commented, adding that those who wish to file a complaint can do so via the department’s SISPAA system.