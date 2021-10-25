Back in 2018, Mopar launched the Hellephant, which is a HEMI 7.0 litre (426 cubic inch) supercharged V8 crate engine that delivered 1,000 hp and 1,288 Nm of torque. Not wanting to be outdone, Chevrolet recently announced its new big block V8 crate engine that makes slightly more power.
Called the ZZ632, the engine is the biggest and most powerful in General Motors’ (Chevrolet’s parent company) history, generating 1,004 hp at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque of 1,188 Nm at 5,600 rpm. The latter is inferior to the Hellephant, but keep in mind that there’s no forced induction – turbocharging or supercharging – in play here.
Instead, the naturally-aspirated engine relies on displacement alone, of which there is plenty of that at 632 cubic inches, or about 10.4 litres in the metric world. The manufacturer says all eight intake and exhaust ports of the ZZ632 have the same length, volume and layout so each individual cylinder produces similar power – fuel is fed to the eight cylinders via eight port injectors and CNC-machined high-flow aluminium heads.
Chevrolet says the ZZ632 shares the same cast-iron engine block with the lesser ZZ572 (572 cubic inches or 9.4 litres), but with increased bore and stroke. It also gets four-bolt main caps, a forged steel crankshaft and connecting rods as well as forged aluminium pistons, hydraulic roller rockers and a 12.0:1 compression ratio.
The company adds the engine will generate its four-figure outputs on 93 octane petrol, so there’s no need for fancy E85 fuel. Chevrolet also noted that the engine will be reliable, as prototypes of the ZZ632 were subjected to 200 simulated drag races on a dyno without issues. No pricing has been announced yet, but we’re told sales will begin in early 2022.
Comments
No torque dip like Campro engine ?
At such high compression ratio, even campro kosong can outpace to 60kmph of this snail.
There is no replacement for displacement.
But USA should make up their minds, one post below talks about the growth of Tesla EV but otoh here we have fuel guzzling big block NA fire breathing monster that poke a middlefinger to all those Tesla owners out there.
americans are lucky there is no JPJ there.
If not cannot change engine that is too big difference in cubic centimeters (CC). Also always repeat the VTA laws when they themselves dont understand that aftermarket modification has zero relation to VTA law (which is only applicable to car manufacturers, not car owners).
You got yourself confused, any car have to be homologated to UNECE regulations which a part is only relate to VTA approval. Which is why crate engine phenomena only works in USA where they follow different laws & regulations. If you want to blame someone, blame the UNECE committee for trying to keep idiots like you safe from hazardous cars. JPJ is merely the implementer of the law and the law is clear.
Koenigsegg does 1700bhp with just a 2.0. Ah these American engine with their never-ending displacement war.
You also realize Koenigseggs are million dollar cars? Think before commenting.
You might want to clarify if it’s 93-octane AKI or RON.
The US uses the AKI rather than RON which Malaysia uses. AKI averages MON and RON values to get a figure for knock-resistance that takes more conditions into account.
At 12.0:1 compression ratio, it should be AKI 93 octane which should be equivalent to RON 97 or 98.
American… Yawn…