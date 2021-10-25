In Cars, Chevrolet, International News / By Gerard Lye / 25 October 2021 3:29 pm / 10 comments

Back in 2018, Mopar launched the Hellephant, which is a HEMI 7.0 litre (426 cubic inch) supercharged V8 crate engine that delivered 1,000 hp and 1,288 Nm of torque. Not wanting to be outdone, Chevrolet recently announced its new big block V8 crate engine that makes slightly more power.

Called the ZZ632, the engine is the biggest and most powerful in General Motors’ (Chevrolet’s parent company) history, generating 1,004 hp at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque of 1,188 Nm at 5,600 rpm. The latter is inferior to the Hellephant, but keep in mind that there’s no forced induction – turbocharging or supercharging – in play here.

Instead, the naturally-aspirated engine relies on displacement alone, of which there is plenty of that at 632 cubic inches, or about 10.4 litres in the metric world. The manufacturer says all eight intake and exhaust ports of the ZZ632 have the same length, volume and layout so each individual cylinder produces similar power – fuel is fed to the eight cylinders via eight port injectors and CNC-machined high-flow aluminium heads.

Chevrolet says the ZZ632 shares the same cast-iron engine block with the lesser ZZ572 (572 cubic inches or 9.4 litres), but with increased bore and stroke. It also gets four-bolt main caps, a forged steel crankshaft and connecting rods as well as forged aluminium pistons, hydraulic roller rockers and a 12.0:1 compression ratio.

The company adds the engine will generate its four-figure outputs on 93 octane petrol, so there’s no need for fancy E85 fuel. Chevrolet also noted that the engine will be reliable, as prototypes of the ZZ632 were subjected to 200 simulated drag races on a dyno without issues. No pricing has been announced yet, but we’re told sales will begin in early 2022.