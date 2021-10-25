In Local News / By Danny Tan / 25 October 2021 11:38 am / 3 comments

Johor police are now using the Intelligence Compound Online Payment System (iCOPS) smart cameras to weed out traffic offenders who have outstanding summonses and arrest warrants. According to Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, four iCOPS cameras were supplied to the state’s traffic enforcement department (JSPT) early this year.

He added that the four iCOPS cameras are being used in three districts – Kota Tinggi, Johor Bahru Selatan and Iskandar Puteri – as well as highway patrol. “The use of this tool will allow us to detect vehicles with outstanding summonses, arrest warrants, fake number plates and theft records,” he said.

He added that the data of the vehicle is obtained by scanning its number plate with the iCOPS camera, which is connected to the JSPT’s iCOPS data centre. He was speaking to media at a joint operation targeting commercial vehicles at the Skudai toll plaza yesterday, reported by Harian Metro.

The virtual coil and infrared-equipped iCOPS cameras have been used by PDRM, including in Ops Selamat operations, since 2017. The cops have also used it to detect cloned cars.